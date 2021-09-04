MP: Process to attach properties to begin if rape accused son of Cong MLA doesn't surrender

Left Menu

The process to attach the properties of a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs son wanted in a rape case will begin if he does not surrender by September 28, police said on Saturday.Ujjain Badnagar MLA Murli Morwals son Karan 30 has been on the run after a woman filed a complaint in Indore on April 2 alleging that he had raped her on the pretext of marriage, and a court had declared him an absconder, an official said.We have been trying to nab him for the past five months.

The process to attach the properties of a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son wanted in a rape case will begin if he does not surrender by September 28, police said on Saturday.

Ujjain Badnagar MLA Murli Morwal's son Karan (30) has been on the run after a woman filed a complaint in Indore on April 2 alleging that he had raped her on the pretext of marriage, and a court had declared him an absconder, an official said.

''We have been trying to nab him for the past five months. A reward of Rs 5,000 has also been declared for his arrest. A local court has declared him an absconder and has asked him to be present before it on September 28,'' Mahila Police Station Inspector Jyoti Sharma told PTI. ''We have gathered information about Karan's properties and if he does not surrender on September 28, the process to attach his properties would begin,” she added.

