Only 11 percent of women's representation achieved at Supreme Court bench, says CJI Ramana

Days after nine judges including three women were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday pointed out that only 11 percent of women's representation had been achieved at the Supreme Court bench.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:49 IST
CJI NV Ramana speaking at the felicitation ceremony on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after nine judges including three women were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday pointed out that only 11 percent of women's representation had been achieved at the Supreme Court bench. "After 75 years of independence, one would expect at least 50 percent women representation at all levels but we have been able to achieve only 11 percent at the Supreme Court," said CJI Ramana, while speaking at the felicitation ceremony hosted by the Bar Council of India in his honour.

Referring to the skewed representation of women in the Bar, he further pointed out, "the majority of women advocates struggle in the profession; very few women find representation at the top". Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday wished and congratulated all the nine newly appointed Supreme Court judges terming it a historic moment for gender representation as three women were among those who were sworn in as judges of the apex court today.

On August 31, the three women judges who were sworn in as judges of the apex court were Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Hima Kohli of Telangana High Court, and Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court. While the names of the other six judges include Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court AS Oka, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari of Sikkim High Court, Kerala High Court judge CT Ravikumar, Madras High Court judge MM Sundresh.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

