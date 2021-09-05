Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 bln opioid settlement to proceed
Three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will move forward with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after eight states joined the deal, according to letters on Saturday reviewed by Reuters.
