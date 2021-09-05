Left Menu

PLFI leader, two accomplices held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 05-09-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 11:19 IST
Three members of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including an area commander, have been arrested in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition seized from their possession, a police officer said here.

The state government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on any information that led to the arrest of the PLFI area commander, Sujit Kumar Ram alias Sahu ji, district Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a newly built house at Borotika village in Anandpur police station area and arrested the PLFI leader and his accomplices -- Raju Bhuiyan and Mahavir Singh, the SP stated.

''During interrogation, Sujit, a resident of Khunti district, confessed that he served as the area commander of the outfit, and his accomplices, both 19 years of age, were local residents. Sujit was wanted in at least 10 criminal cases,'' he said.

Among the things recovered from their possession were three rifles of .315 bore, 34 live cartridges, a country-made pistol, a double-barrel gun with eight rounds of cartridges and PLFI leaflets.

