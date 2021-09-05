Left Menu

Heavy gunfire heard in Guinea capital Conakry -Reuters witness

Heavy gunfire was heard in centre of Guinea capital Conakry on Sunday morning, according to a Reuters witness and videos shared on social media. A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace.

  • Country:
  • Guinea

Heavy gunfire was heard in the center of Guinea capital Conakry on Sunday morning, according to a Reuters witness and videos shared on social media.

A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighborhood, which houses most of the ministries and the presidential palace, had been sealed off and many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace. A senior government official said President Alpha Conde was unharmed but gave no further details. A witness told Reuters he saw a civilian with gunshot wounds.

