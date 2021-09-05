Hry govt appoints IPS officer as Transport Dept Principal Secy, despite objection by Vij

The Haryana government on Sunday appointed a senior IPS officer as the principal secretary in the Transport Department despite objection by Home Minister Anil Vij.

Vij had opposed the move approved by the CM's office to appoint an IPS officer to a post meant for the IAS cadre, stressing the need for a nod from the Centre, sources said.

Kala Ramachandran, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters), Panchkula, has been posted as the Principal Secretary in the department. Earlier, the post was held by another IPS officer, Shatrujeet Kapoor, who was recently appointed as the Director General of the State Vigilance Bureau.

In the past too, Vij had expressed his unhappiness over IPS officers being posted on non-policing jobs, citing shortage of police officers.

Objecting to the appointment approved by the CM’s office, Vij in an official communication had insisted that the government has to seek prior approval of the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training before appointing an IPS officer to an IAS cadre post, the sources said.

As per provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules on temporary appointment, a cadre post in a state shall not be filled by a person who is not a cadre officer, except if there is no suitable officer available for filling the vacancy.

The rules also say that cadre post shall be filled only in accordance with principles, which include that if there is a Select List in force, the appointment will be made in the order of the names of the officers in the list.

If it is proposed to depart from the order of names appearing in the Select List, the state government will make a proposal to Centre along with reasons and the appointment will be made only with the approval of the Union government, as per the rules.

