Left Menu

Hry govt appoints IPS officer as Transport Dept Principal Secy, despite objection by Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:54 IST
Hry govt appoints IPS officer as Transport Dept Principal Secy, despite objection by Vij
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Sunday appointed a senior IPS officer as the principal secretary in the Transport Department despite objection by Home Minister Anil Vij.

Vij had opposed the move approved by the CM's office to appoint an IPS officer to a post meant for the IAS cadre, stressing the need for a nod from the Centre, sources said.

Kala Ramachandran, Additional Director General of Police (headquarters), Panchkula, has been posted as the Principal Secretary in the department. Earlier, the post was held by another IPS officer, Shatrujeet Kapoor, who was recently appointed as the Director General of the State Vigilance Bureau.

In the past too, Vij had expressed his unhappiness over IPS officers being posted on non-policing jobs, citing shortage of police officers.

Objecting to the appointment approved by the CM’s office, Vij in an official communication had insisted that the government has to seek prior approval of the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training before appointing an IPS officer to an IAS cadre post, the sources said.

As per provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules on temporary appointment, a cadre post in a state shall not be filled by a person who is not a cadre officer, except if there is no suitable officer available for filling the vacancy.

The rules also say that cadre post shall be filled only in accordance with principles, which include that if there is a Select List in force, the appointment will be made in the order of the names of the officers in the list.

If it is proposed to depart from the order of names appearing in the Select List, the state government will make a proposal to Centre along with reasons and the appointment will be made only with the approval of the Union government, as per the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021