MP: Tribals seek Rs 2 crore ex-gratia for kin of man who died after being thrashed, dragged

A large number of tribals gathered at Barda village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Sunday to seek justice for a 40-year-old man, who died after being thrashed and dragged with a vehicle there over 10 days back.

The tribals gathered under the banner of various organisations, including Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), at Barda, the native village of the victim.

Congress MLA and JAYS founder Hiralal Alawa, who led the protest, said the tribals gathered to demand a compensation of Rs two crore for the kin of the victim, Kanhaiyalal Bheel (40), saying that his dependents were given ex-gratia of only Rs four lakh.

He also alleged that 20 people were involved in the incident of thrashing and dragging of the victim, but only eight of them were booked.

The protest continued till late on Sunday night. It was claimed that tribals from some neighbouring states also reached Neemuch to participate in the protest.

Bheel was allegedly thrashed and dragged after being tied to the rear part of a vehicle in Neemuch district on August 26 following a minor road accident with a milkman, who was riding a motorcycle. According to police, the milkman, Chhitar Mal Gurjar, was riding his motorcycle which knocked down Bheel when he was standing on the Neemuch-Singoli road, some 84 kms from the Neemuch district headquarters. Gurjar lost his cool after the milk spilt on the road due to the accident and beat up Bheel, police said, adding that the accused then called up his friends who also roughed up the victim and tied him to the rear side of a passing vehicle with a rope. Bheel was dragged for some distance. The victim died the next day during treatment at Neemuch district hospital, police said. Police have booked and arrested eight accused with sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

