Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Gulf leaders, discusses Afghanistan, bilateral ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held telephonic calls with the top Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and discussed the current situation in afghanistan and bilateral ties with them.

Khan called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, the PM Office said in a statement.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afghanistan during which Khan underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

Khan stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country. He emphasised the need to address the urgent humanitarian needs and take steps to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

Both the leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. It was further agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Khan also held a telephone call with the Crown Prince of UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed, and they exchanged views on the issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan.

On the latest situation in Afghanistan stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan.

Khan emphasised that the world community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people, economically and to help rebuild the country. He said there is a need to address the dire humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan. Khan also spoke with the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar's assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.

The two leaders discussed Afghanistan's current situation during which Khan underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Khan emphasised that the world community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial juncture – both economically and to help rebuild the country. This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

