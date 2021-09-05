Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Gulf leaders, discusses Afghanistan, bilateral ties

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 23:20 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Gulf leaders, discusses Afghanistan, bilateral ties
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held telephonic calls with the top Gulf leaders, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and discussed the current situation in afghanistan and bilateral ties with them.

Khan called Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, the PM Office said in a statement.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the latest situation in Afghanistan during which Khan underscored that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

Khan stressed that the international community had the responsibility to stand by the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country. He emphasised the need to address the urgent humanitarian needs and take steps to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan.

Both the leaders agreed on the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. It was further agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avert any humanitarian and refugee crises.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further fortify the historic fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the Kingdom's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Khan also held a telephone call with the Crown Prince of UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed, and they exchanged views on the issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan.

On the latest situation in Afghanistan stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan.

Khan emphasised that the world community must remain engaged in order to support the Afghan people, economically and to help rebuild the country. He said there is a need to address the dire humanitarian needs and to ensure economic stability of Afghanistan. Khan also spoke with the Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar's assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, in particular the care afforded to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for progress and development of both countries.

The two leaders discussed Afghanistan's current situation during which Khan underlined that after 40 years of conflict and instability, there was an opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Khan emphasised that the world community must remain positively engaged and support the Afghan people at this crucial juncture – both economically and to help rebuild the country. This, he stressed, was crucial to avert humanitarian and refugee crises in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021