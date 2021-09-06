Afghanistan: UN humanitarian chief calls for ‘rights…well-being’ of women

Women in Afghanistan play a “critical role” delivering in aid, the UN Humanitarian told the leadership of the Taliban in Kabul on Saturday , calling on all parties to “ensure their rights, safety and well-being”.

At the request of the Secretary-General, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths visited the country and spoke with Mullah Baradar and other Taliban authorities on humanitarian issues, Stéphane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

During the meeting, Mr. Dujarric relayed that the Relief Coordinator called for the protection of all civilians, “especially women and girls and minorities”, at all times.

Humanitarian pledges

According to the UN Spokesperson, Mr. Griffiths also expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and reiterated the humanitarian community’s commitment to “deliver impartial and independent humanitarian assistance and protection to millions of people in need”.

Meanwhile, the authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, would be guaranteed and that both men and women humanitarian workers would be guaranteed freedom of movement.

“The authorities committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan”, said Mr. Dujarric, noting that further meetings are expected in the coming days.

Keeping the promise

Mr. Griffiths is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of UN agencies and other humanitarian organizations that have remained operational in the country, to convey the Organization’s appreciation for their dedication in continuing to assist eight million people this year.

“As Afghanistan faces a looming humanitarian catastrophe, the Secretary-General has convened a high-level ministerial meeting to address the growing humanitarian needs in the country”, said Mr. Dujarric.

The spokesperson added that an urgent scale-up in funding is required so “the lifesaving humanitarian operation can continue” and underscored that the Organization continues to “stand in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan”.

Grim situation

Today in Afghanistan, half of the population, or 18 million people, depend upon humanitarian assistance to survive.

One third do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Additionally, more than half of all children under-five are at risk of acute malnutrition as the second severe drought in four years will spark further hunger in the months ahead.

“Now more than ever, the people of Afghanistan need the support and solidarity of the international community”, concluded the UN Spokesperson’s statement.

