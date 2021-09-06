Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-09-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 09:38 IST
Maha: Builder killed in Palghar
A 31-year-old builder was killed allegedly by unidentified persons in Virar town here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, police said. The incident took place around 3 am when the assailants caught hold of the victim, identified as Nishant Naresh Kadam, and attacked him with a sharp weapon and iron rods, an official from Virar police station said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), he said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the police said.

