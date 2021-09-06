Left Menu

Coal mining case: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee arrives at ED office

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 12:14 IST
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday. "I was called on September 6 by the ED for investigation and I have already told earlier, that I am ready for any investigation. The officials are investigating and from day one I have informed that the officials should investigate on allegations, the agencies are working and as the citizen of this country we should cooperate and let them work," Banerjee told ANI.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Banerjee is scared after the ED summoned him in connection with the coal mining scam and is making statements about hanging himself. "He himself got scared and that's why he is threatening to hang himself," the BJP MP told ANI on Sunday.

He further said, "BJP is not a friend, it's your Opposition. If you have the proof, then show it to the people. Why are you threatening?" Meanwhile, the TMC leader accused the BJP of doing "vindictive politics" and said it could not fight TMC politically so, they are using central probe agencies like the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier on September 1, Rujira Banerjee, wife of the TMC leader was summoned by the ED along with bank details. (ANI)

