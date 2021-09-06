AngloGold Ashanti's Siguiri mine in Guinea operating normally

AngloGold Ashanti said its Siguiri gold mine in Guinea was operating normally after the apparent ouster of Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

"We're monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the leadership of our mine in Guinea, which is operating normally," the gold miner said in a statement. "The safety of our employees remains our priority."

