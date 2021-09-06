Left Menu

AngloGold Ashanti's Siguiri mine in Guinea operating normally

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
AngloGold Ashanti said its Siguiri gold mine in Guinea was operating normally after the apparent ouster of Guinea's long-serving President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

"We're monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the leadership of our mine in Guinea, which is operating normally," the gold miner said in a statement. "The safety of our employees remains our priority."

