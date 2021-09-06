Left Menu

'Journalist' arrested for clearing forest land to cultivate opium poppy

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:19 IST
'Journalist' arrested for clearing forest land to cultivate opium poppy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A ''journalist'' was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district for allegedly clearing forest land to illegaly cultivate opium poppy, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened in the Rajpur forest area of the district, they said.

The ''journalist'' along with a few others were clearing forest land with a JCB earthmover to make it ready for opium poppy cultivation, they said.

As soon as the information was received on Sunday, the area was raided by a joint team of the Forest Department and the police, said Ranger Suryabhushan Kumar of the Northern Forest Division.

Most of the suspected smugglers managed to flee but police arrested two persons -- a father and his son, from the spot, he said.

The son, Mukesh Singh, identified himself as the journalist of a daily newspaper and threatened the forest personnel, he added.

The JCB machine was seized from the forest along with a motorcycle, officials said. Further investigations are underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021