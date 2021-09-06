Rural India is empowering COVID vaccination drive: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the people of Himachal for not allowing any rumour or disinformation to hamper the COVID vaccination drive in the state and said that country's rural society is empowering the vaccination drive. Speaking at the interaction session with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi said, "The people of Himachal did not allow any rumour and any disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. Himachal is proof of how the country's rural society is empowering the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign."

The Prime Minister als0 expressed happiness that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti has been a leader in giving 100 per cent first dose. "This is the area which used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built," he said.

"Tourism is also getting the direct benefit of strengthened connectivity, farmers and gardeners who produce fruits and vegetables are also getting it. By using internet connectivity in villages, young talents of Himachal can take their culture and new possibilities of tourism to the country and abroad." Referring to recently notified Drones rules, the Prime Minister said: "These rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture. This will open doors for new possibilities."

The Prime Minister urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years. "Slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals," he said.

He said the central government is now going to create a special online platform for women self-help groups. "Through this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world. They will be able to deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country," he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, MPs, MLAs, Panchayat leaders, among others, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

