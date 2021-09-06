Armenia approves one-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for use - RDIF
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:03 IST
Armenia has authorized Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine for use against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which markets the shot abroad, said on Monday.
Armenia approved Russia's two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
