Qatar says agreement reached on grant for Gaza rebuilding, opening of crossings

Qatar has reached an agreement on a grant for reconstruction in the Gaza Strip and the opening of crossings into the enclave, the state news agency QNA reported on Monday. Qatar and Egypt both promised funds to help rebuild the Palestinian territory, which is run by the Islamist Hamas group although its borders are controlled by Israel and Egypt, after fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.

QNA did not say who Qatar had reached the agreement with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)