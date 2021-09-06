Left Menu

TN govt announces panel to probe lapses, fake documents in registration department

Making announcements on fresh initiatives for his department for 2021-22, Moorthy said the proposed panel would make a comprehensive study of lapses during the past in the Department of Registration.It would identify areas that led to a loss of revenue to the government and those related to registration of fake documents, and submit its report to the government.Based on the report, lapses would be set right and action, including under criminal law, shall be taken against those responsible, he added.

A special committee would be set up to look into registration of fake documents in the past and based on its report, action under criminal law would be taken against those responsible, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy announced on Monday in the Assembly. Making announcements on fresh initiatives for his department for 2021-22, Moorthy said the proposed panel would make a comprehensive study of lapses during the past in the Department of Registration.

It would identify areas that led to a loss of revenue to the government and those related to registration of fake documents, and submit its report to the government.

Based on the report, lapses would be set right and action, including under criminal law, shall be taken against those responsible, he added. The initiative would entail a non-recurring expenditure of Rs 80 lakh during 2021-22 and a recurring expenditure of Rs 2.20 crore per annum, he noted.

