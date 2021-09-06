Parliamentary Standing Committee on healtth begins 3-day study tour of J-K
The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare Monday began its three-day study tour in Jammu and Kashmir to meet all stakeholders to receive feedback.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Health and Family Welfare Monday began its three-day study tour in Jammu and Kashmir to meet all stakeholders to receive feedback. The Committee will inspect various medical facilities and interact with doctors, paramedics and patients to get feedback with regard to its subject matter, according to an official statement.
The PSC, headed by its chairman Ram Gopal Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) with members from both the houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), would meet several stakeholders to receive feedback on the subject matters of Implementation of Ayushman Bharat; Mental Health in contemporary times; Medical Devices: Regulation and Control; Affordability of Cancer treatment; and Vaccine Development, Distribution Management and Mitigation of Pandemic COVID-19. In this regard, the Standing Committee today visited Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar where it was briefed about the functioning of the college and its eight associated hospitals across the Kashmir division.
Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj; Head of Department, Department of Community Medicine, Dr Salim Khan, Heads of Departments, Medical Superintendents of GMC associated hospitals, senior professors, doctors and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion. At the outset, Principal GMC Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid gave an elaborative presentation over the functioning of the college and its associated hospitals.
The Committee members were briefed about the academic activities, sanctioned strength and its associated hospitals, specialities available at the hospitals, besides work done in the past three years especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The committee was further informed about the up-gradation since the last two years which include Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Operation Theatres, Specialized equipment, Cath Lab, ECHO facilities, Kidney transplant, and additional oxygen at the hospitals. (ANI)
