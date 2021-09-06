Left Menu

Meeting of G-20 could help ensure COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries: Italian minister

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:30 IST
The Italian health minister has indicated that a meeting of his G-20 counterparts could yield a pledge about ensuring COVID-19 vaccines reach everyone in poor countries.

Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters on Sunday, after the opening session of the two-day meeting in Rome, that he hopes the gathering would yield a “pact” about the challenge to bring vaccines to everyone, including the more fragile” populations.

Speranza lamented that there is a deep gap between wealthier countries and poorer ones regarding vaccine distribution.

He expressed optimism the Group of 20 nations' gathering would result in resolve “so that the vaccine is the right of everybody and not just a privilege for few.” Italy currently holds the rotating G-20 presidency. Speranza also held separate meetings with the health ministers of Britain, India and Russia.

On the eve of the gathering Speranza tweeted that “only by working together can we guarantee a fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

