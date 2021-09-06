Left Menu

Delhi govt constructing water extraction well with daily capacity of 90 lakh litres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is constructing a water extraction well with a daily capacity of 90 lakh litres at Sonia Vihar using an innovative technology, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Public Works Department are also constructing water extraction wells using a "different technique and design" at Hiranki and Akshardham, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Jain who inspected the well at Sonia Vihar asked officials to keep monitoring the rate of water extraction.

''The uniqueness of this well is that it has perforated walls that increase water extraction and collection. This well can extract up to 90 lakh litres of water per day once completed,'' the statement said.

According to officials, the Delhi government plans to extract around 200 million gallons of groundwater a day from areas with high water tables such as Roata in Najafgarh in southwest Delhi.

At present, the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 935 MGD water per day against the demand of 1,140 MGD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

