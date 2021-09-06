INS Vikrant Bomb Threat: Ernakulam police register case

A case has been registered at Ernakulam South Police, Kerala in a matter wherein Cochin Shipyard received an anonymous email two weeks ago threatening to bomb INS Vikrant, said the Ernakulam South Police.

The case has been registered under IT Act.

Further investigation is underway. Police and Cochin Shipyard authorities have refused to comment, adding that it was a two-week-old case. (ANI)

