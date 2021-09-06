Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL25 PM-3RDLD VACCINATION-HP India creating record, administering 1.25 cr Covid vaccines daily: PM Modi Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is administering a record 1.25 crore Covid vaccine shots every day, stressing that this figure is higher than the entire of population of several countries.

DEL48 AFGHAN-LD INDIA-RUSSIA Russia and India have common concerns on Afghanistan; ''Danger'' terror could spread to Russian territory, Kashmir: Russian envoy New Delhi: Russia and India have a ''common concern'' that the Afghan soil should not be a source of spreading terrorism to other countries and there is a ''danger'' of terror being spread to the Russian territory as well as Kashmir, Moscow's envoy Nikolay Kudashev said on Monday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL49 MHA-AFGHANS No Afghan will be asked to leave India without MHA's approval: Officials New Delhi: As the situation in Afghanistan continues to be uncertain, the Union Home Ministry has said that no Afghan national living in India will be asked to leave the country without its approval, according to officials.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Lowest daily fatalities reported in 167 days New Delhi: India logged 38,948 new coronavirus infections and 219 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 167 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL14 ED-LD ABHISHEK BANERJEE-APPEAR TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in coal pilferage money laundering case New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in the state, officials said.

DEL40 MEA-INDIA-BRICS-SUMMIT PM Modi to chair BRICS Summit on Thursday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the annual summit of the five-nation grouping BRICS on Thursday in the virtual format and it is expected to focus extensively on the situation in Afghanistan.

MDS10 KL-NIPAH-PLAN Kerala govt issues Nipah Management Plan Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday issued a Nipah management plan listing the health protocol to be followed by government and private hospitals.

DEL44 INDOBANGLA-2NDLD MINISTER India has assured us further vaccine deliveries: Bangladesh I&B Minister New Delhi: Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said India has assured his country of more deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines ''when the situation further betters here'' and that Bangladesh understands India's ''local demands''.

BOM16 MH-RAM TEMPLE-VHP Ram temple foundation to be ready by October, 'garbhagriha' by Dec 2023: VHP Nagpur: The foundation of Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya will be completed by the end of September or the first week of October this year and Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the 'garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple by December 2023 when devotees can take darshan, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said here on Monday.

DEL45 AVI-ANTS-LD AI-PLANE Delhi-London AI flight delayed after ants found in business class New Delhi: Air India's Delhi-London flight, which was to depart from the IGI airport here at 2 pm on Monday, got delayed for more than three hours after a swarm of ants was found in the business class, sources said.

CAL10 JH-ASSEMBLY-LD RUCKUS Ruckus over Namaz hall, no substantial business in J'Khand House Ranchi: Ruckus by the opposition BJP over allotment of a room for offering namaz and protests over the state's employment policy stoppped Jharkhand Assembly from transacting any substantial business for the second day of its monsoon session on Monday.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-LD TRIBUNALS Centre emasculating tribunals by not making appointments & testing patience, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday said the Centre was testing its “patience” and ''emasculating'' tribunals by not appointing officials to the quasi-judicial bodies which are facing severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members and sought action on the matter by September 13.

LGD3 DL-COURT-UMAR KHALID Delhi riots: Umar Khalid withdraws bail plea after police objects to maintainability, files fresh appeal New Delhi: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, arrested under stringent anti-terror law UAPA in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has withdrawn his bail application and filed a fresh one after the city police objected to its maintainability.

FOREIGN FGN26 PAK-ISI-LD TALIBAN Taliban will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs: Spokesman Islamabad: The Taliban on Monday asserted that it will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs as it confirmed that ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed met the insurgent group's de-facto leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, amidst efforts to finalise a government in the war-torn country.

FGN12 US-STORM-SEARCH-LD INDIANS Authorities searching for two Indian-origin persons missing in storm, floods caused by Hurricane Ida New York: Authorities in New Jersey are searching with the help of drones and boats for two missing young Indian-origin persons in the massive floods caused by Hurricane Ida, which has killed over 40 people in the US, officials said. By Yoshita Singh PTI TDS TDS

