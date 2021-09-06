Delhi reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload in the national capital to 367. As per the Delhi Health Bulletin, 16 recoveries were also reported in the national capital over the last 24 hours and there was no death due to the disease in the period.

The total recoveries in the metropolis now stand at 14,12,542 and death toll is 25,082. The total count of cases stands at 14,37, 991. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours includes 45,524 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 9087 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 0.06 per cent.

So far, 1,40,88,334 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of this, 40,60,846 beneficiaries have received two doses of vaccine while 100,27,488 have received their first dose. (ANI)

