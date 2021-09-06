Contempt case: J'khand advocate general seeks recording of court proceedings

Jharkhand's Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, against whom the state high court had ordered initiating criminal contempt proceedings, on Monday sought recording of court proceedings in connection with a writ petition praying for CBI investigation into the death case of a woman sub-inspector (SI) of police.

The High Court of Jharkhand on September 1 ordered initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Ranjan and Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sachin Kumar over their alleged remarks on August 13 while seeking recusal of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi during hearing of the death case of Sahebganj SI Rupa Tirkey.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the court directed the Registrar General to issue notices to both.

In a letter to the Registrar General, Ranjan requested him to provide recording of court proceedings of August 11 and August 13 in connection with the writ petition pertaining to the demand for CBI enquiry into the alleged death by suicide of the SI at her government accommodation in May.

The AG had told the court on August 13 that after the hearing was over on August 11, the microphone of the petitioner's advocate remained on and he was telling his client that the decision of the matter was bound to come in his favour and a CBI inquiry is fixed 200 per cent in this case.

When the counsel for the applicant is making such a claim, the bench of Justice S K Dwivedi should not hear the matter, the AG had said.

The hearing was held in online mode through the Google Meet platform.

''If the same (the recordings) is not stored by your good office the service provider i.e. 'Google' may be directed to produce the recording.... The office of the undersigned shall bear the expenses if any which may be charged by the service provider for providing the same. Kindly provide the recordings at the earliest,'' Ranjan's letter read.

After the AG made the request of recusal of the judge in the case, the court had asked him to present what he was saying in the court in the form of an affidavit. But the AG refused to file the affidavit and said that his oral statement was sufficient.

After this, the bench, recording the statement of the AG, had referred the matter to Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan but he again sent the matter to the bench of Justice SK Dwivedi for hearing.

According to the contempt petition, the AG had behaved without respect for the court while seeking the judge's recusal and had also refused to file an affidavit despite being asked.

It was also alleged that AAG Sachin Kumar misbehaved in the court with counsels for the opposite party.

