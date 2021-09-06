Left Menu

Maha: Jewellery worth over Rs 1 cr stolen from charitable trust's office

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021
Jewellery worth over Rs one crore was allegedly stolen from the office of a charitable trust located at Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said on Monday. The gold ornaments weighing 2.79 kg were stolen recently from the office of the trust which provides interest-free loans to members of a minority community, the official said quoting the FIR. He said the stolen jewellery belongs to the people who mortgaged the valuables for the loan.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the investigation is underway, the official added.

