Manipur CM launches 'Go To Hills 2.0' outreach campaign to provide welfare scheme benefits at doorstep

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 07-09-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 01:30 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday launched an outreach programme ''Go To Hills 2.0'' to ensure that people in remote places avail benefits of various welfare schemes at their doorsteps. The campaign was rolled out at a programme at Peace Ground, Tuibong in Churachandpur district. The launch of the initiative was marked by the inauguration of 30 projects worth Rs 37.34 crore under various departments such as works, tribal affairs and hills and health. ''It gives me immense pleasure to officially launch the 'Go To Hills 2.0' today. In our effort to take governance further to the doorsteps, the mission aims to strengthen ties amongst our people through rigorous development,'' the CM said on Twitter.

Under the outreach programme, the state administration provided assistance and equipment worth Rs 51.52 crore for several departments such as agriculture, horticulture, health, social welfare and education.

The chief minister also rolled out a trauma care centre and PSA oxygen plant at the Churachandpur District Hospital.

''This trauma care centre will provide an efficient emergency healthcare service for the people of Churachandpur and surrounding areas,'' he said. He also inaugurated a 30-bed special ward at Community Health Centre, Singhat.

