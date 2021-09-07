19 unlicensed guns seized from ATM service guards in Kerala

The Kerala police on Tuesday seized 19 guns without license from the security personnel working as armed guards for ATM services of financial institutions and registered a case in this regard.

Guns were seized as part of a drive to verify the license of firearms possessed by private security agencies to ensure no illegal weapons are owned. ''We seized 19 firearms. They all are without license. The guns were seized from the rooms where the guards were residing. A case has been registered. Arrest may happen soon,'' Kalamassery police said.

The agencies have armed employees guarding ATMs and financial institutions across the State.

The decision on the check was taken in view of incidents of agencies hiring people from outside the state possessing unlicensed weapons.

Earlier this week, the police took into custody five men from Jammu and Kashmir hired by a private security agency here for allegedly having a fake gun license.

