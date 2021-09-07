Myanmar military says opponents headed for failure in call for revolt

Myanmar's ruling military said on Tuesday a call for revolt by the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) was a bid to gain international attention and recognition from the United Nations General Assembly that would not succeed.

The NUG is seeking to destabilize the country, including disrupting a national coronavirus vaccination program, but it is heading for failure, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said, according to the Telegram channel of army-owned Myawaddy television.

