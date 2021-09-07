Myanmar military says opponents headed for failure in call for revolt
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:05 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar's ruling military said on Tuesday a call for revolt by the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) was a bid to gain international attention and recognition from the United Nations General Assembly that would not succeed.
The NUG is seeking to destabilize the country, including disrupting a national coronavirus vaccination program, but it is heading for failure, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said, according to the Telegram channel of army-owned Myawaddy television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement