Left Menu

Bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Tuesday has issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:49 IST
Bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh
Former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crores. The former commissioner has been summoned because he could not appear for the statement, in front of the judicial commission after being called several times, the commission informed.

Earlier, the commission had also warned Parambir Singh that if he does not appear on September 7 for the statement related to the case, then a warrant will be issued against him. Now, the former commissioner has been ordered to fill a bond of Rs 50,000.

Param Bir Singh had already been fined Rs 25,000 by an enquiry commission on August 25 for not appearing in front of the commission, regarding an alleged extortion case against him. Earlier, he alleged that former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021