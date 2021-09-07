Left Menu

China's Xi mentions G20 summit, EU relations in call with Italy's Draghi - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:21 IST
China's Xi mentions G20 summit, EU relations in call with Italy's Draghi - Xinhua
  China

China's President Xi Jinping held a call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said China will support Italy in successfully hosting the G20 Summit in Rome and hopes Italy will play an active role in promoting China-EU relations, according to the report.

