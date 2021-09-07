China's Xi mentions G20 summit, EU relations in call with Italy's Draghi - Xinhua
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:21 IST
China's President Xi Jinping held a call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi said China will support Italy in successfully hosting the G20 Summit in Rome and hopes Italy will play an active role in promoting China-EU relations, according to the report.
