15 monkeys picked up from residential zones in east Delhi, moved to forest area

Authorities have picked up 15 monkeys from residential neighbourhoods in east Delhi and moved them to the Asola Bhati Mines forest area here, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Staff of veterinary departments of the civic bodies in Delhi have been trying to address the issue of monkey menace in the city from time to time.

Environmentalists and experts have cited rapid urbanisation and reduction in forest cover has one of the factors behind simians wandering into residential localities in search for food and water.

Staff of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation's veterinary department have picked up 15 monkeys from residential zones in Bholanath Nagar and handed them over to the city forest department, EDMC officials said.

Nine male and six female monkeys were picked up, they said, adding that forest department authorities have moved them to the Asola Bhati Mines forest area in south Delhi.

The EDMC from time to time, works on sterilisation of dogs, and rehabilitation of monkeys so that there is no menace for residents from stray animals.

