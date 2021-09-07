Left Menu

15 monkeys picked up from residential zones in east Delhi, moved to forest area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:44 IST
15 monkeys picked up from residential zones in east Delhi, moved to forest area
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have picked up 15 monkeys from residential neighbourhoods in east Delhi and moved them to the Asola Bhati Mines forest area here, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Staff of veterinary departments of the civic bodies in Delhi have been trying to address the issue of monkey menace in the city from time to time.

Environmentalists and experts have cited rapid urbanisation and reduction in forest cover has one of the factors behind simians wandering into residential localities in search for food and water.

Staff of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation's veterinary department have picked up 15 monkeys from residential zones in Bholanath Nagar and handed them over to the city forest department, EDMC officials said.

Nine male and six female monkeys were picked up, they said, adding that forest department authorities have moved them to the Asola Bhati Mines forest area in south Delhi.

The EDMC from time to time, works on sterilisation of dogs, and rehabilitation of monkeys so that there is no menace for residents from stray animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021