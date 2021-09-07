Left Menu

Mumbai man accuses jewellery firm TBZ of not paying dues of Rs 6.57 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:46 IST
Mumbai man accuses jewellery firm TBZ of not paying dues of Rs 6.57 cr
A cheating case has been registered by the police in Mumbai against well-known jewellery retail chain TBZ on the complaint of a city-based jeweller over alleged dues of Rs 6.57 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged against two directors of the firm last week on the complaint of jeweller Harsh Susaniya, who has told the police he had done work worth Rs 6.57 crore for the retail chain but was never paid, the official informed.

No arrest has been made in the case, lodged at the Mulund police station in suburban Mumbai, and a probe is underway, he added.

