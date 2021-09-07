Maha: Civic official held for demanding bribe to sanction water connection

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra's Thane has arrested a civic official and a plumber for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to issue the work order for a new water connection, an official said on Tuesday.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against junior engineer Sunil Narayan Walanj of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Ravindra Harishchandra Dayre, a plumber, inspector Vilas Mathe of the ACB said.

The accused engineer had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to sanction and issue the work order for a new water connection at a new construction, the official said. Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 4,000, and the ACB laid a trap on Monday and caught the plumber accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the civic official, he said.

The duo has been arrested and further probe is underway in this regard, the official added.

