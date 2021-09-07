Engineers body urges govt to name Badarpur flyover after murdered engineer

A consulting engineers body has urged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to name the Badarpur interchange, popularly known as Badarpur flyover, on Delhi-Faridabad border after an NHAI engineer who was murdered recently allegedly by a contractor.

The Consulting Engineers Association of India (CEAI) in a statement said that NHAI consultant engineer Rajinder Kumar Chawla was shot dead in Jaipur by two men allegedly hired by a NHAI contractor for not yielding to the contractor's dishonest demands.

The NHAI contractor was working on a project to build foot-over bridges along the National Highway 8, connecting Gurgaon and Jaipur.

''CEAI proposes, on behalf of the consulting fraternity that the Badarpur Interchange, which was built during his tenure as Project Director, NHAI, be named after Late Mr. Rajinder Kumar Chawla. It will be a befitting tribute and recognition of this Martyr,'' CEAI Chairman, Business & Policy Committee K K Kapila said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)