Left Menu

Two minors rescued in Assam, 2 arrested

In both incidents, the suspected kidnappers had trapped the girls on the pretext of establishing a romantic relationship, an Assam Police spokesperson said in a statement.The first case of kidnapping was registered at Dispur Police Station on September 3, while the second case was lodged at Khetri Police Station on September 5.However, no link was found between the two incidents, it said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 20:39 IST
Two minors rescued in Assam, 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor girls were rescued and their suspected kidnappers arrested by the Guwahati Police in Assam on Tuesday, police said. In both incidents, the suspected kidnappers had trapped the girls on the pretext of establishing a romantic relationship, an Assam Police spokesperson said in a statement.

The first case of kidnapping was registered at Dispur Police Station on September 3, while the second case was lodged at Khetri Police Station on September 5.

However, no link was found between the two incidents, it said. In the first case, the accused and the victim were tracked by the investigating officer to a Dhubri-bound bus from Goalpara in the western part of the state, the spokesperson said.

“The local police helped us by intercepting the bus and tracing both the accused and the victim. The accused has been arrested and the victim rescued,” he said.

They are being brought to Dispur Police Station for further course of action, the spokesperson said in the statement.

Based on intelligence inputs and technical support, the victim and the accused of the second incident were located in Lanka area of Hojai district, the spokesperson said.

“The accused was arrested and brought to Khetri Police Station. The girl was rescued and necessary legal steps are being taken,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021