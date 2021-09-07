SDMC launches facility for scientific garbage management in Deoli, Sangam Vihar

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Tuesday inaugurated a Fixed Compactor Transfer Station (FCTS) with an aim to scientifically dispose the garbage of Deoli and Sangam Vihar areas, an official statement said.

The facility was inaugurated by SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. On the occasion, SDMC Mayor, Suryan said that with the inauguration of the Fixed Compactor Transfer Station, garbage menace in Sangam Vihar, Sangam Vihar-B and Deoli wards of the south zone will be resolved. ''The project has a provision for handling green wastes, recyclables and compostable waste. Waste capacity of the FCTS is about 150 tonnes per day,'' Suryan said in a statement.

He said that till now people used to dump garbage in 'Dhalaos' (waste collection points) which used to get spilled on roads. ''This non-segregated waste used to be sent to the landfill sites but after opening of this facility the waste will first be segregated at the FCTS and later converted into bio compost. Then it will be transported to the landfill site,'' Suryan said.

The statement said that a six-metre high shed has been constructed to accommodate three fixed compactors and another six-metre high shed has been constructed for material recovery facility. A total of five compost pits has been installed for the collection and removal of leachate at the facility. A parking lot, measuring 3,200 square feet, besides a Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) facility has also been constructed by the civic agency, the statement said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the construction of FCTS will help in achieving sanitation related goals in the area. ''He said that generally people dump their garbage along roadside and vacant plots causing garbage piling. Now since FCTS has been made operational, people living in this area will not be involved in any such illegal dumping of garbage,'' the statement added.

