MP: 16-year-old girl hacked to death in Balaghat over one-sided affair; one held

A 16-year-old girl was hacked to death by a man when she was on her way home from school with her friends in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Tuesday. A 21-year-old man has been arrested for the attack, which the police suspect is a fallout of a one-sided affair, an official said.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Monday, when the Class 11 student was heading home on a bicycle with her friends in Kodubarra village under Kirnapur police station, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Durgesh Armo said. The victim was on her way back from school in neighbouring Kinhi village, when the accused Kiran Marskole, who was hiding at the spot, attacked her with an axe in the presence of her friends, he said.

The girl died on the spot, and the accused fled the scene after the attack, the official said. Based on technical inputs, the police traced Marskole’s mobile phone and nabbed him from Godri village, he said.

The accused had gotten married last year and was working in Hyderabad, from where he arrived in the village on Sunday.

“The accused, who is a married man, was forcing the minor girl to go with him to Hyderabad, but she refused. Angered by the refusal, he attacked her,” the official said.

