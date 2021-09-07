Man held in Jalna for fleeing with ornaments after promising women loans
- Country:
- India
A man who allegedy duped several women by promising them loans and then running away with their jewellery has been held in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
Asif Khalil Ahmed Khan, a resident of Aurangabad district, would pose as a person with disability (PwD) to gain sympathy and trust and then cheat women after getting them to fill bank loan forms, a Crime Branch official said.
''He would take his women victims to the bank, get them to take off their ornaments for mortgage, ask them to get photostat copies of documents, and then escape with the items. He has cases of this nature in Jalgaon, Washim, Buldhana and Aurangabad,'' Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang said.
