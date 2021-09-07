Left Menu

Rs 1.64 crore linked to drug seizure in Punjab recovered by J&K police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Army on Tuesday recovered two bags carrying Rs 1.64 crore linked with the seizure of heroin in Punjab.

The money is allegedly linked with the seizure of 17 kg heroin, which was recovered by the Amritsar police on August 26, Punjab police said.

The recovery was made on the basis of inputs from Punjab police.

Amritsar-based Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, who was using two specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath his car to smuggle the consignment, was arrested and the drugs were seized.

Sonu told police that he picked the consignment from Nowshera area of J&K from drug suppliers identified as Sikander Hayyat, Mansur Hussain and Zaffar Hussain, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Dinkar Gupta said.

“Following inputs of Sonu, a police team from Punjab was sent to Nowshera and with the support of J&K Police, the teams managed to arrest Sikandar and Zaffar on August 29, while Manzur could not be arrested as of now,” he said in an official statement.

Later, on the disclosures made by Sikandar and Zaffar, the police teams from Punjab recovered Rs 29.5 lakh from their home at Nowshera, said the DGP.

The police on Saturday had recovered four kg more heroin, he added.

During further interrogation, the duo revealed about drug money concealed by their accomplice, Manzur Hussain, at his premises.

“Acting on the inputs provided, the J&K police along with the Army launched a search operation and recovered the cash of Rs 1.64 crore from two bags. However, efforts are on to nab Manzur Hussain,” he said.

