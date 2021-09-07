Mumbai: Man held for circulating wife's obscene videos to obtain divorce

Left Menu

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly circulating obscene video clips of his wife to obtain a divorce, police in Deonar in Mumbai said on Tuesday.The man, who fled Mumbai after a case was registered, was nabbed from Shravasti in UP, along with the person who provided him videos of his wife, an official said.The man who provided the videos to the husband had assaulted and raped the woman.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:09 IST
The man, who fled Mumbai after a case was registered, was nabbed from Shravasti in UP, along with the person who provided him videos of his wife, an official said.

''The man who provided the videos to the husband had assaulted and raped the woman. He had shot videos and had demanded Rs 5.20 lakh from the woman to not circulate it on social media. After he did not get money, he sent the videos to the woman's husband, who also used it to blackmail her into giving divorce,'' he said.

The two have been charged for rape, extortion and other offences based on the complaint of the woman, the Deonar police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

