Air Chief calls on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his Delhi residence on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:13 IST
Air Chief calls on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Later, Chief of the Air Staff Bhadauria met General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army CAS at Air Headquarters. Contemporary issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance avenues for bilateral defence cooperation were discussed by the two Chiefs.

The Indian Air Force tweeted, "Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army met with Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria #CAS at Air HQs today. Contemporary issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance avenues for bilateral defence cooperation were discussed by the two Chiefs." (ANI)

