Union Cabinet to meet today at 11 am

The meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Wednesday.

Updated: 08-09-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 09:39 IST
The meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Wednesday. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in the South block.

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Rabi crops including wheat and pulses, the government sources said. This comes as the farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. Apart from the decisions in the agriculture sector, the cabinet could also take decisions over-stressed telecom and textile sector, the sources added. (ANI)

