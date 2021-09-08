Russian court to consider transfer of ex-Marine to U.S. on Sept. 27 - Ifax
A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday. Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. Washington demanded his release.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday.
Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Marine
- Canadian
- Paul Whelan
- Washington
- United States
- Interfax
- Russia
- Irish
- U.S.
- British
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble leads currencies higher as oil rebounds
Russia reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths
Katrina Kaif shares glimpses from Russia while shooting for 'Tiger 3'
Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister
Russia's Putin, India's Modi discuss Afghanistan in phone call