Russian court to consider transfer of ex-Marine to U.S. on Sept. 27 - Ifax

A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday. Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. Washington demanded his release.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:00 IST
A Russian court will on Sept. 27 consider a request by a former U.S. Marine held in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence, the Interfax news agency cited his lawyers as saying on Wednesday.

Russia convicted Paul Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied spying and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington demanded his release.

