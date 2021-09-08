Punjab CM to cook lavish meal for Olympians

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be donning the chef's hat for a dinner he will be hosting on Wednesday evening for athletes from the state who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra from Haryana.

The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

''From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!'' the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chopra, from Khandra village near Haryana's Panipat, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 meters in the javelin throw finals to stun the athletics world.

He became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.

