Left Menu

Punjab CM to cook lavish meal for Olympians

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:25 IST
Punjab CM to cook lavish meal for Olympians
Amarinder Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be donning the chef's hat for a dinner he will be hosting on Wednesday evening for athletes from the state who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra from Haryana.

The dinner will be hosted at Singh's farmhouse at Siswan in Mohali.

''From Patiala cuisine to pulao, lamb, chicken, aloo & Zarda rice, CM @capt_amarinder will prepare each of these delicacies himself to keep his promise to Punjab Olympic medal winners (& Neeraj Chopra) at the dinner he's hosting for them tomorrow!'' the CM's media advisor, Raveen Thukral, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chopra, from Khandra village near Haryana's Panipat, produced a second-round throw of 87.58 meters in the javelin throw finals to stun the athletics world.

He became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, outperforming the field by quite a distance to notch up the first track-and-field games medal for the country.

Singh had promised to cook for the Olympic medal winners during a felicitation ceremony for them last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021