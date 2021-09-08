Left Menu

Bihar Congress leader, Sadanand Singh passes away

Sadanand Singh, a senior Congress leader from Bihar, passed away on Wednesday.

08-09-2021
Late Congress leader, Sadanand Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sadanand Singh, a senior Congress leader from Bihar, passed away on Wednesday. Singh was a Congress Legislative Party leader in the Bihar Assembly and had been elected as an MLA from the Kahalgaon (Bhagalpur) nine times.

"Bihar's renowned leader, Congress Party's warrior and akin to my father, Sadanand Singh, passed away today. A political era has come to an end. Your smiling face will always be remembered. May god rest his soul and provide strength to his family to bear this unbearably sad time. Om Shanti," Dr Madan Mohan Jha, President of the Bihar Congress unit said in a tweet. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also condoled the death of Sadanand Singh

"He was a skilled politician. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss," he tweeted. Former Bihar Chief Minister, Jitin Ram Manjhi expressed grief in a tweet saying, "My old friend has left me, today. May god rest his soul and give strength to his family to bear the loss". (ANI)

