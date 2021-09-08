Delhi: Man arrested for duping Aircel of Rs 1.76 crore

A 36-year-old man was arrested here in a decade-old case wherein he allegedly obtained multiple Aircel SIM cards using fake ID proofs and used them for making international calls worth approximately Rs 1.76 crore, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Chitresh Mohan Sharma, was arrested from the Jaitpur area on Tuesday following raids at several locations, they said.

Sharma procured the SIM cards in the name of Deepak Rawat. He was declared a proclaimed person (absconder) by a court here in 2017, the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R K Singh said that in January 2010, an Aircel authorized representative made a complaint against Rawat, who claimed to be running a company named LA Bella Export and Import Ltd.

According to the complaint, Rawat got 10 mobile connections issued in his name using fake ID proofs and used them for making international roaming calls worth Rs 1.76 crore.

''During the investigation, it was revealed that 10 postpaid numbers were issued in the name of Deepak Rawat. He requested the telecom company for an international roaming facility on the numbers,'' Singh said.

''After some time, Aircel received information from Nepal Telecom that some people are utilizing international roaming facility from Nepal with very high usage,'' he said.

The investigation revealed that these calls were routed through Nepal to the USA and Maldives, the police said.

Sharma was involved in two other similar cases, they said.

