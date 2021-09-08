Left Menu

J-K Police carries out searches at houses of 4 journalists

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:51 IST
J-K Police carries out searches at houses of 4 journalists
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches at the houses of four journalists here, officials said. Raids were conducted at the residences of editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, a reporter working for a Turkish media outlet, a freelance reporter and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

While police is tight-lipped about the searches, it is believed that the raids were part of an investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country and also seeks to malign the image of nationalists in Kashmir, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021