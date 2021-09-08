Paris 2015 jihadist attacks suspect Abdeslam arrives in court

Salah Abdeslam, the 31-year old French-Moroccan believed to be the only surviving member of the group suspected of carrying out the November 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris, entered into a courtroom on Wednesday ahead of a trial.

Abdeslam was arrested in the Brussels district of Molenbeek in March 2016.

Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and a sports stadium on Nov. 13, 2015, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)