India, Russia security chiefs say Taliban must keep promises - source

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 17:32 IST
The national security advisers of Russia and India held talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday and agreed that foreign militant groups operating from its soil posed a threat to Central Asia countries and India, an Indian government source said.

There was need for the Taliban to adhere to promises they had made, the source said, following the meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

