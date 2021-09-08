Left Menu

Union Minister Sonowal expresses deep concern over ferry accident in Assam

He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:41 IST
Union Minister Sonowal expresses deep concern over ferry accident in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep concern over a ferry accident in Assam's Majuli on Wednesday and directed his ministry to provide all necessary help for the rescue operations.

He also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the tragedy.

Several people are feared dead as a large boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday.

The collision occurred when the private boat was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry was coming from Majuli.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep anguished and concern to learn about the ferry accident in Majuli, according to an official statement.

Sonowal spoke with the Assam chief minister over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet. ''We cannot say right now how many people have died,'' a senior official of the Jorhat district administration said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have started a search and rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021